Major breakthrough as 2 suspects in La Grange businesswoman’s murder nabbed in Suriname

– female mastermind still at large

Kaieteur News – Detectives have made a major breakthrough in the gruesome murder of La Grange businesswoman, Bibi Ramjit, 85.

Two other suspects involved in the heinous crime were nabbed in Nickerie, Suriname and transported to Guyana yesterday.

According to police sources, their arrests were as a result of Suriname/Guyana law enforcement collaboration.

Kaieteur News was also told that a female is still on the run. Investigators described her as the alleged mastermind behind granny’s murder.

Ramjit was found dead on October 25th, in the upper flat of her two-storey home and business place, located at La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

An autopsy report revealed that she was strangled to death.

A farmer had last seen the woman alive at around 15:00hrs that afternoon in her shop but when he returned at around 17:00hrs to pay off a debt, she was discovered dead.

Crime scene experts had found the place ransacked and suspected that she was killed in the furtherance of a robbery. Family members, too, agreed since they could not locate a gold ring she normally wears.

Kaieteur News had reported that investigators were following leads from camera footage. They also mentioned a strange car was seen close to her premises during the time they believe she was murdered.

Detectives made their first break in the case after they arrested a juvenile,16, who admitted to being involved in the woman’s murder. He is currently on remand as detectives continue their investigations.