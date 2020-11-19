Latest update November 19th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Major breakthrough as 2 suspects in La Grange businesswoman’s murder nabbed in Suriname

Nov 19, 2020 News

– female mastermind still at large

Murdered: Bibi Ramjit

Kaieteur News – Detectives have made a major breakthrough in the gruesome murder of La Grange businesswoman, Bibi Ramjit, 85.
Two other suspects involved in the heinous crime were nabbed in Nickerie, Suriname and transported to Guyana yesterday.
According to police sources, their arrests were as a result of Suriname/Guyana law enforcement collaboration.
Kaieteur News was also told that a female is still on the run. Investigators described her as the alleged mastermind behind granny’s murder.
Ramjit was found dead on October 25th, in the upper flat of her two-storey home and business place, located at La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD).
An autopsy report revealed that she was strangled to death.
A farmer had last seen the woman alive at around 15:00hrs that afternoon in her shop but when he returned at around 17:00hrs to pay off a debt, she was discovered dead.
Crime scene experts had found the place ransacked and suspected that she was killed in the furtherance of a robbery. Family members, too, agreed since they could not locate a gold ring she normally wears.
Kaieteur News had reported that investigators were following leads from camera footage. They also mentioned a strange car was seen close to her premises during the time they believe she was murdered.
Detectives made their first break in the case after they arrested a juvenile,16, who admitted to being involved in the woman’s murder. He is currently on remand as detectives continue their investigations.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Thirteen young Cricketers benefits from BCB Vickram Bharrat Patron’s Fund

Thirteen young Cricketers benefits from BCB Vickram Bharrat...

Nov 19, 2020

Kaieteur News – The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) continues to push ahead with its developmental programmes despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic which has brought the sporting calendar to a...
Read More
Stickers launch in B’ce a success

Stickers launch in B’ce a success

Nov 19, 2020

RHTYSC Cricket teams launch Christmas outreach Programme

RHTYSC Cricket teams launch Christmas outreach...

Nov 19, 2020

Micquel Perez is new MSC Chairman

Micquel Perez is new MSC Chairman

Nov 19, 2020

Minister Ramson supports GBBFF to stage “Resilience” Bodybuilding Event

Minister Ramson supports GBBFF to stage...

Nov 19, 2020

Church’s Chicken bats for Big Man Cricket – 12 teams indicate interest in participating

Church’s Chicken bats for Big Man Cricket...

Nov 19, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]