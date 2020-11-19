Fingerprint found in murdered M’cony businesswoman’s home matched accused – Court hears

Kaieteur News – Police fingerprint expert, Lallbachan Dyal, testified that a fingerprint impression found in the home of murdered Mahaicony businesswoman, Bibi Shairoon Nesha Ali, had matched the accused.

Detective Inspector Dyal was among several witnesses called to the stand yesterday to testify in the murder trial of Navindra Singh, the second person who was indicted for the murder of Ali, which occurred in October 2016.

The policeman told the court that he ran tests on several of the prints, which were collected from the home of the murdered businesswoman.

Ali, who operated a small store at her Lot 4 Novar, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD) residence, was found bound and gagged in her home on October 17, 2016, following a suspected robbery.Reports are that her murder likely occurred between October 15 and 16, 2016, since by the time her body was discovered, it was already swollen.

According to reports, Ali was found lying on the floor of her bedroom with her feet and hands tied with electric wire. There were several marks of violence to her face and chop wounds to her back.

The back door of the woman’s house was found opened and the interior ransacked, as if a robbery had occurred.

Several weeks after the murder, Davenand Rampersaud and Singh (a juvenile at the time) were held and charged for the crime.

Yesterday, Inspector Dyal — the fingerprint expert told the court that he compared the fingerprints collected at the crime scene against the prints of Rampersaud and Singh after they were arrested for the crime.

He said, however, that of the all prints collected, only one matched the print of Singh’s little finger.

His expertise in fingerprint analysis was taken to task by Defence Counsel, Bernard Da Silva, but the witness remained firm that the print was a match

Dyal’s evidence followed the testimony of police detective, Joel Chisholm, who told the court that he dusted the surfaces in the home of the dead woman and collected fingerprint samples for testing.

Officer Chisholm also testified to collecting fingerprint samples from the body of the deceased and later witnessing the Post Mortem Examination performed on her body by a state pathologist along with her relatives.

Meanwhile, Bibi Mubarak Ali – the sister of the deceased told the Court that her sister took care of the accused since he was eight years-old.

Ali said that during that time her sister ensured that the accused got food and school supplies but their relationship later turned sour.

She claimed that she learnt that he had threatened her sister days before she turned up dead in her home.

The witness was grilled by Defense Counsel, Bernard Da Silva, who suggested that she was not truthful in her account of the events, given that she had not mentioned the threats before.

Asked why she withheld this information, even at the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) in the Magistrates’ Court, the witness claimed that she did not understand the question. She was nonetheless pressed for an answer, to which she reluctantly disclosed she did not have reason for not divulging the information during the PI in the Magistrate Court.

The dead woman’s neighbour, Rajindra Dindyal, later told the Court that he had accompanied Ali to the police station days before she was killed.

He related that Ali had made a report after she was threatened by the accused, who stole coconuts from her yard.

Imran Ali, who was 14 years-old when he found his aunt’s body in her home, days after she was reportedly murdered and robbed, testified that the last time he saw his aunt alive, she had cooked a meal for him. He said two days later, he discovered his aunt’s body lying on the floor of her bedroom bound and gagged.

Bibi Akeela Ali, another sister of the dead woman, testified that she was the relative who witnessed the post mortem examination conducted by State Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh; days after her partially decomposed remains were found in her home.

Singh called ‘Navin,’ pleaded not guilty to the murder charge when the matter came up at the Georgetown High Court on Monday.

He is the second person charged in the murder. The accused was initially charged along with 27-year-old, Davenand Rampersaud, who pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of manslaughter when he faced a judge at the High Court last year.

Rampersaud has since been sentenced to life in prison for the crime and is expected to serve at least twenty-five years in jail before becoming eligible for parole.

Singh’s trial is being conducted before Justice Navindra Singh.

He is joining the proceedings via Zoom from the Lusignan Prison while Senior State Counsel Tuanna Hardy – who, in association with attorney Tyra Bakker represent the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), are presenting the case against him.