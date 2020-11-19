Latest update November 19th, 2020 12:59 AM

ERC to host national conversation on ethnic relations – President, Opposition Leader invited

Nov 19, 2020 News

Invited: President Irfaan Ali

Kaieteur News – The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC), in collaboration with the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator and the University of Guyana (UG), will begin a “National Conversation on Ethnic Relations” on December 14 and 15, 2020.
According to the commission, the general intent is to have frank and open discussions to capture diverse views, on factors that impede ethnic harmony and recommendations for the compilation of a report, to be submitted to the National Assembly and relevant stakeholders for implementation.
The conversation will be launched with a general discussion on “How can we improve ethnic relations in Guyana.”
“The fully virtual forum, unavoidable due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, is intended to facilitate presenters drawn from Guyanese residing here and abroad and will reflect diversity,” ERC disclosed.

Invited: Opposition Leader, Joseph Harmon

Both, President Irfaan Ali and Leader of the Opposition, Joseph Harmon, are invited to address the opening session, which will also include presentations by General Bishop, Reverend, Dr. John Smith, Chairman of the ERC; Mikiko Tanaka, UN Resident Coordinator and UG Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Paloma Mohamed-Martin.
From 6 pm to 8 pm on the first day, a special segment will be held to facilitate the views and recommendations of young people.
“This is vital to this process, especially since they represent the largest block of our population. Guyanese are invited to participate and the links to join will be provided in advance.”
The Commission said it also intends to live stream the event with some aspects for broadcast on national television. The ERC hopes that the varying points of view of presenters and participants, can serve in some measure, as a blueprint for possible solutions on the related challenges that confront the people in this multi-faceted society.
Tensions rose in countrywide over the last two years as the then Coalition Government was forced to head to elections after a devastating no-confidence motion toppled them.
With court cases and political impasses, the situation was compounded in a five-month impasse after the March 2 elections, which saw the return of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic. The Coalition insisted that the elections process were flawed, raising tensions.
Recently, three teens were murdered in West Berbice, sparking protests, robberies and blocking of the roads in the Region Five area.

 

