A man suffering from lack of sleep

Nov 19, 2020 Dem Boys Seh

Dem Boys Seh…

A man was finding it difficult to sleep when de night come. Every time a Prado pass in front he house, de man jumping out he bed and gone and peep through he window. De man so jittery that even when a white car pass he jumping out he bed fuh see whether it stop in front he house. Don’t ask dem boys why he suh jittery!
A policeman go in front de same man house and stop a Prado. De man start to tremble. But if he had been listening to what the policeman been telling the driver he would have slept better.
The policeman approached the driver and ordered him: “Step out of the car. I am going to need you to take a Breathalyzer test.”
“I can’t,” the driver says, “I have very bad asthma that can set off an attack.”
“Alright,” says the policeman, “then you’re going to have to take a blood test.”
“Can’t do that either,” the driver replied, “I am a hemophiliac, if a wound is opened, I won’t stop bleeding, and I could bleed to death.”
“Ok,” answers the policeman, “then I will need a urine sample.”
“Sorry,” says the driver, “I also have diabetes that could push my sugar count really low.”
“Fine, so just come on out, and walk a straight line for me,” ordered the policeman.
“Can’t do that either,” responds the driver.
“Why not?” asked the police.
“Well, because I’m drunk! I could go to jail!”
Talk half and mek sure if you driving Prado, yuh nah pass by dah man house.

Features/Columnists

