11-year-old cancer patient’s death re-classified as COVID-19 fatality

Kaieteur News – An 11-year-old cancer patient’s death has been reclassified as a COVID-19 fatality by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Previous reports by this publication stated that the child died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after being admitted to their regular Intensive Care Unit.

Upon her admission on November 4, she was required to take a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test and received positive test results the next day. She succumbed the following day after her results became known.

Health authorities had stated that her death would not be treated as a COVID-19 fatality given that she was being treated for cancer-related illnesses at the GPHC.

However, in a statement issued on Tuesday, the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Narine Singh, said her death is now treated as a COVID-19 fatality.

He explained that the reclassification was made in keeping with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) guidelines.

According to the Ministry, a section of the WHO guidelines relating to the classification of deaths, states that “a death due to COVID-19 is defined for surveillance purposes as a death resulting from a clinically compatible illness, in a probable or confirmed COVID-19 case, unless there is a clear alternative cause of death that cannot be related to COVID disease (e.g. trauma).”

It was pointed out that while the girl’s death was not caused by COVID-19, since she was positive at the time of death, it will be classified as a COVID-19 one.

Guyana has recorded 143 deaths so far from COVID-19.