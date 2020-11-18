WGEC concerned over removal of Tourism PS Karen Vansluytman-Corbin

– says removal was “uncalled for and dehumanizing”

Kaieteur News – The Women & Gender Equality Commission (WGEC) yesterday expressed grave concerns over the recent removal of the former Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Karen Vansluytman-Corbin, and the summary dismissals of other women and men from civil society.

In a statement, the Commission, chaired by Indranie Chandarpal, noted that the post of Permanent Secretary is “a touchstone of any Civil Service” because by its name and nature, it is designed to provide continuity and stability during any change of government.

But this principle, the Commission added, has not been generally honoured in the breach by both parties when they form new governments after an election.

“The politicization of the civil service and, indeed, of virtually every other state institution is part of the ongoing damage to the fabric of our society and its good governance by both parties when in government, and has regrettably, become the abnormal & ‘norm’ in Guyana,” the WGEC said in its statement.

Pointing to Corbin’s dismissal directly, the Commission explained that she, as a Commissioner of the WGEC representing Labour Unions, has struggled tirelessly within the Trade Union Congress to build gender equality, a feat undertaken “in a male dominated and highly patriarchal culture, rising to positions of leadership through dints of hard work, steadfast representation of working people and working women and campaigning with integrity for the leadership of the Union.”

“She entered the civil service at the age of 18 with a life-time career span of 33 years and her professionalism spans both party-led governments,” the Commission added and noted that it is this kind of longstanding career within a branch of the civil service that should be “acknowledged and respected.”

However, the former PS, back on October 12, was escorted from her office by police when she turned up for work and subsequently informed that she was re-designated to the position of Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Tourism.

According to the Commission, they were informed that Corbin would not lose her benefits, however, the manner in which she was removed from her post “was uncalled for and dehumanizing for all those civil servants treated in like manner – many of whom are women.”

“While the WGEC does not expect restorative action from the current powers that be – we make this statement for the record – and to publicly express our dissatisfaction with the manner in which Ms. Vansluytman-Corbin was dismissed from her post as PS,” the statement said.

The Commission added that the country must have dialogue on and legislate such issues so that incidents “such as the one we have referred to should not reoccur.”

“We believe that the time has come for our legislature – our Parliament – to initiate dialogue on the role of the public service in a changing environment and to legislate on appointments and dismissals – especially that of Permanent Secretaries. This might provide a solution to restoring the professionalism of the post and the prohibiting any political appointments within the civil service,” the Commission said.