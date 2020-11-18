North West District drinking spree murder …suspect nabbed

Kaieteur News – The man, who is alleged to be the killer of a 16-year-old girl who was found dead after a drinking spree, was yesterday apprehended by members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF). This is according to a police source.

The teen’s body was on Sunday last found dead behind her home at Coanna Backdam, Five Star, North West District in Region One. Police sources had revealed to Kaieteur News that she had been strangled to death. This newspaper also received information that she was raped during the process.

Kaieteur News reported on Tuesday that cops were doing all they can to locate her drinking partner who had reportedly vanished. Investigators had revealed that around 12:00 hrs on Saturday, the teen was seen imbibing together with her mother and some males at a shop in the area.

At around 15:00 hrs, the teenager and her mother became intoxicated and decided to leave the shop. However, before doing so, they purchased another bottle of rum along with a quantity of rice. One of their male drinking partners reportedly left together with them as well.

Sometime later, investigators were told that the teen’s mother returned to the shop alone and spent a while there. On Sunday around 07:30 hrs, the teen’s body was discovered lying motionless behind her home.

Detectives believe that the gruesome murder took place between Saturday November 14 and Sunday November 15.