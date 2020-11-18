Man who killed wife remanded to prison

Kaieteur News – The 32-year-old Berbice man who allegedly killed the mother of his three children this weekend was yesterday remanded to prison for her murder.

Appearing at the Blairmont Magistrate Court before Magistrate Peter Hugh was Tejram Rahim of Marcy Dam, Rosignol, West Bank Berbice. He was charged with the capital offence of murder committed on Amrita Rahim called ‘Sally’, his 27-year-old wife. The accused was not required to plea to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison until December 29.

Amrita Rahim who lived with her husband at Lot 7 Burnham Avenue, Rosignol, West Bank Berbice was stabbed to death by the suspect during a heated argument on Friday evening. Reports are that the suspect who is presently in police custody accused her of cheating on him a day prior to her death – the victim then allegedly threatened to leave and he became enraged. He walked into the kitchen and armed himself with a kitchen knife and returned to the bedroom where they were arguing and dealt a single stab to Rahim while she lay on their bed. He then ran out the house and their eldest child, an 11-year-old, alerted their relatives who lived in the same yard in another house. She was rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital where she succumbed.

The autopsy was carried out on Monday at the Memorial Garden Funeral Home Mortuary, Le Repentir, Georgetown by Government Pathologist Nehaul Singh. The post mortem report revealed that her cause of death was “perforation of the heart due to a stab wound”.