Man making complaint allegedly beaten, chopped by family

Kaieteur News – A family of four is being accused of brutally beating, stabbing and chopping a man who went to them with a complaint.

Currently hospitalized and nursing multiple chop and stab wounds is Curtis Robertson, 22 of Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD). The man’s brother, Orwin Patterson, said that the attack took place at around 10:00 hrs. on Sunday in Good Hope.

Robertson, the victim, barely managed to utter a few words to this newspaper via cellphone. He said that he visited his attackers that day to make a complaint but was almost murdered. His brother then explained that earlier on Sunday, Robertson’s 14-year-old cousin was reportedly slapped and ‘cut’ to his neck by two men, ages 24 and 26 while on his way to lessons.

Patterson continued that the teen returned home breathless and told his story.

“The teen knew the men and their parents,” said Patterson, “So Curtis went to visit them – he wanted to inform the parents of their sons’ alleged assault on his cousin.”

However, said Patterson, as Robertson was approaching their home with his cousin beside him, the mother rushed out of the house with a piece of wood and said, “Oh this is the man you bring to beat we up.” The woman then hit Robertson with the wood. He tried to protect himself, added Patterson, but the woman was joined by her husband and their two sons who were armed with cutlasses and an ice pick.

“They began beating, stabbing and chopping him but my brother somehow managed to escape along with his cousin,” he detailed.

Robertson according to his family members received chop wounds to his head, leg and back. He was also stabbed to his back and shoulder while his body bore multiple ‘black and blue’ marks.

Patterson said that his brother and cousin ran out to a main road in the Good Hope area and flagged down a taxi.

“They entered and instructed the driver to transport them to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC),” he said.

Doctors admitted Robertson and contact was made with his family members who reported the matter to police. Ranks was sent to area shortly after and managed to arrest the father and one of his sons while the other ran away.

Kaieteur News was told that the man and his son have since admitted to their involvement in the attack and denied that the mother was involved. The suspects further stated to detectives that they assumed that Robertson and his cousins were thieves and decided to attack them.

The father and son are expected to face charges today at the Vigilance Magistrate Court.