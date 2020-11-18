‘Jinga Harry,’ other suspect in alleged shootout with cops, GRA released on bail

Kaieteur News – Harrielall Motilall known as ‘Jinga Harry’ has been released on bail, along with another suspect, as the probe continues into Saturday’s shootout with police ranks and law enforcement officers of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

This information was relayed to this newspaper by Commander of the East Coast Police Division, Kahli Pareshram. The shootout took place just after midnight after the GRA law enforcement unit attempted to intercept an ongoing smuggling activity at a bond in Mahaica, East Coast Demerara.

The officers, according to the head of the unit, Jason Moore, came under rapid gunfire from high powered rifles, said to be AK-47s.

No one was hit, but the law enforcement officers had to seek cover and call for police backup. One of the suspects was apprehended at the scene and the illegal goods seized.

Jinga Harry, who is suspected to be one of shooters and the owner of the goods, was later arrested by police.

The alleged smuggler, who had told Kaieteur that he is repeatedly being targeted by GRA, is currently before court facing charges for a similar incident which took place in 2019. Motilall had also been sentenced to prison in 2016 for another shooting incident which involved GRA officers back in 2014.