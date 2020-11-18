Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll is now at 140; 16 new cases

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll is now at 140 with 16 new cases. The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported its latest fatality as a 42-year-old male from Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica).

At the interim, the Ministry recorded 16 new COVID-19 cases; of the cases, four were found in Regions One and Four, three each in Regions Six and Seven and two new cases in Region Ten. There were however 139 new recoveries from the deadly disease.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Education announced that the COVID-19 test results from the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo Region have returned negative.

According to a release from the Department of Public Information, in a Facebook post, the Education Minister said the results were confirmed by the Regional Health Officer (RHO).

“Just got the very good news from the RHO that the results for all swabs for Region Nine are in and they are ALL negative,” she posted.

The Ministry had announced that rapid tests conducted on students previously showed some positive results. Regional health officials later retested those persons and their results returned negative.

Minister Manickchand also disclosed that as of Monday night, several persons in Bartica had tested positive for COVID-19 and were placed in isolation.

“Also learnt last evening,” the Minister added, “that some five teachers, two ancillary staff and six students have thus far tested positive at Bartica (two schools). Each positive person is in isolation.”

The Ministry said that efforts continue to ensure students and teachers are as safe as possible.