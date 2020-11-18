Gun, ammo discovered in young couple’s home

Latest update November 18th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 18, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), on Monday discovered an illegal fireman and matching ammunitions, in a young East La Penitence couple home.
According to a police report, on the day in question, around 14:25hrs ranks acting on information went to the location where they arrested a 24-year-old male and his 25-year-old reputed wife, after a search was conducted on their home and an unlicensed .32 Taurus pistol with three live matching rounds was discovered hidden in an oven.
The couple is being processed for court.
