Gun, ammo discovered in young couple’s home

Nov 18, 2020

The gun and ammunition found in the home.

Kaieteur News – Ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), on Monday discovered an illegal fireman and matching ammunitions, in a young East La Penitence couple home.
According to a police report, on the day in question, around 14:25hrs ranks acting on information went to the location where they arrested a 24-year-old male and his 25-year-old reputed wife, after a search was conducted on their home and an unlicensed .32 Taurus pistol with three live matching rounds was discovered hidden in an oven.
The couple is being processed for court.

 

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

