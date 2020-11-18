Father of unborn child killed in mining pit accident

Kaieteur News – The father of a five-year-old and an unborn child lost his life on Sunday after the mining pit, which he was working in collapsed and covered him at Arena Backdam, North West District.

Dead is Errol Ramitt called ‘Tushi’, age 26, of Mc Doom, Port Kaituma. According to the police report, the accident occurred at around 14:30hrs.

Based on information received, the pork-knocker, Ramitt was at the time in the mining pit operating the “marrock engine” when a section of the pit collapsed and covered him. Immediately following the incident, the victim’s workmates began digging, which however took them about an hour to find him. Tushi was reported to be motionless upon discovery. The police were summoned at the scene and the porknocker’s body was then transported to the Port Kaituma Hospital. He was pronounced dead by a doctor and the body was taken to the Port Kaituma Mortuary where it awaits a post mortem examination.

The dead man’s sister speaking with Kaieteur News yesterday, described her brother as a very friendly and helpful person. “If anybody ask him to do anything, he would go and do it for them – he always try to make you laugh,” she said. Ramitt leaves to mourn his five-year-old son, an unborn child, his partner, his parents and three other siblings. Investigation is still ongoing.