De boss man tun teacher

Latest update November 18th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 18, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Dem boys listen to de Glenn Lall show last Sunday. De show is hotter than Chili peppers. Is de hottest show in Guyana.
De boss man of de Waterfall paper mouth nah gat full stop. De man deconstructing de oil agreements and wah he sehing gat a lot of people head in tiz.
De bossman tun teacher. Priya might gat fuh give he a wuk fuh teach dem children wah does tek long fuh learn. Is nat dem fault. Is suh dem wired.
De bossman breaking down this story finer than salt. He using simple examples to show wah tek place. And people listening and now understanding wah de cock and bull agreements wah been tekking place.
Dem PPP/C people can’t understand how de Coalition did not see it fit to address this sellout of de people’s wealth. De PNC/R people wondering de same. Both of dem should ask themselves: How come de APNU+AFC nah tek back dem oil blocks wah give away? And dem boys wan know how de PPP/C nah reverse de deal wah de Coalition sign?
Dem boys know why. Both of them happy. Exxon mek them happy.
But Exxon feeling de heat also. Dah is why dem start again with them social responsibility advertisements about how much they care for Guyana and Guyanese. Dem boys seh if dem care so much, leh dem mek it a priority dat any service wah dem want must first be filled by a local company and is only if local company can’t supply it, then de contract should go to a foreigner.
After all Charity in not only a place in de Essequibo. It begins at home.
Talk half and listen to Teacher Glenn tonight on de Glenn Lall show. He walking with he wild cane.
Nov 18, 2020Kaieteur News – The International Karate Organization Academy of Guyana has launched its official website that is accessible at the Uniform Resource Locator (URL), more commonly known as the...
Nov 18, 2020
Nov 18, 2020
Nov 17, 2020
Nov 17, 2020
Nov 17, 2020
Kaieteur News – The Chairperson of the International Decade for the People of African Descent Assembly – Guyana chapter... more
Kaieteur News – The present leadership is clueless on the issue of foreign policy; it has made a series of diplomatic... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries should by now have worked out a strategy... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]