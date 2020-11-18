De boss man tun teacher

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys listen to de Glenn Lall show last Sunday. De show is hotter than Chili peppers. Is de hottest show in Guyana.

De boss man of de Waterfall paper mouth nah gat full stop. De man deconstructing de oil agreements and wah he sehing gat a lot of people head in tiz.

De bossman tun teacher. Priya might gat fuh give he a wuk fuh teach dem children wah does tek long fuh learn. Is nat dem fault. Is suh dem wired.

De bossman breaking down this story finer than salt. He using simple examples to show wah tek place. And people listening and now understanding wah de cock and bull agreements wah been tekking place.

Dem PPP/C people can’t understand how de Coalition did not see it fit to address this sellout of de people’s wealth. De PNC/R people wondering de same. Both of dem should ask themselves: How come de APNU+AFC nah tek back dem oil blocks wah give away? And dem boys wan know how de PPP/C nah reverse de deal wah de Coalition sign?

Dem boys know why. Both of them happy. Exxon mek them happy.

But Exxon feeling de heat also. Dah is why dem start again with them social responsibility advertisements about how much they care for Guyana and Guyanese. Dem boys seh if dem care so much, leh dem mek it a priority dat any service wah dem want must first be filled by a local company and is only if local company can’t supply it, then de contract should go to a foreigner.

After all Charity in not only a place in de Essequibo. It begins at home.

Talk half and listen to Teacher Glenn tonight on de Glenn Lall show. He walking with he wild cane.