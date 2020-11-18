Alleged killer of watchman remanded

Kaieteur News – Currently behind bars on remand is Shawn Small, 25, who allegedly murdered Barrat Dass, a security guard, during a robbery.

Small who hails from D’Andrade Street, Newtown, Kitty, appeared yesterday at the Georgetown Magistrate Court before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty.

It is alleged that on November 5, 2020 he attacked, beat and robbed Dass at his place of work, Medi-Care Pharmacy located on New Market Street, Cummingsburg, Georgetown. The victim succumbed to his injuries on November 11.

The defendant was arrested just hours after Dass died while receiving treatment for severe head injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Small was one of three individuals last seen with Dass on November 5, the night he was severely beaten and robbed. It is unclear how detectives were able to locate the suspect, but Dass before his death had given his sons a clue. He told them that he was beaten and robbed by some boys. He also instructed them to check the security camera.

While in custody, Small reportedly told investigators that he was drinking with Dass that evening. Kaieteur News had reported too, that detectives had gathered enough information and evidence to implicate him in the killing of the security guard.

One of the other two individuals who were also held by police had told investigators that she was invited for a few drinks by Dass and was accompanied by Small and another female.

They all left for home in a taxi but Small had dropped short at a location. One theory is that Small allegedly returned to Dass’ workplace to rob him. It is also believed that he had an accomplice with him. Detectives believe that Dass might have retaliated but the suspect/s hit him on the head with a heavy object. Small is expected to return in court on December 8, 2020.