239 cases in St. Cuthbert’s Mission – 41 cleared

Latest update November 18th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 18, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Forty-one residents of St. Cuthbert’s Mission, who tested positive for COVID-19, can now return to their usual activities after being given the all-clear by doctors.
On Monday, Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony, said although the community had recorded 239 positive cases, people were only experiencing mild symptoms.
St. Cuthbert’s is one of the hardest hit of hinterland communities. It is located up the Mahaica River with over 200 households.
“A little bit of good news with St. Cuthbert’s Mission is that while we have been monitoring our patients, we were able to discharge…about 41 persons, who have had the disease, met the criteria. They were asymptomatic for the past 10 days, and now we have discharged [them]. So, the numbers would go down slightly, but we’ll still have a number of cases as we continue to test,” Dr. Anthony said.
The Minister reiterated that adequate medical staff are in the community and monitoring is ongoing.
“We have been able to give them all the meds that they will need and the kits that they need. So, they have all the things that are necessary in terms of responding to COVID.”
Further, household assessments and sanitisation exercises are continuing to curb the transmission of the disease.
Dr. Anthony said his Ministry is also collaborating with the Office of the Prime Minister and the Civil Defence Commission to obtain hampers for residents.
