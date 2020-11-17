Watchman’s drinking buddy to be charged for his murder- police sources

Kaieteur News – The man who claimed to be a drinking buddy of Bharrat Dass, a watchman of Medi-Care Pharmacy, is likely to be charged today for his murder.

Dass was found by one of his sons on the back steps of his work place located on New Market Street, Cummingsburg, Georgetown, at around 05:30 hrs. on November 6. He was battered and lying on a blood-soaked cardboard.

He died five days later on November 11, while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

However, before he passed away, his final words to his sons might just be the most important clue, which led detectives to identify his alleged killers.

Those words were “Dem boys beat meh and rob meh…check the security cameras…the cameras have everything.”

It is not clear whether detectives had indeed checked the security cameras. Nevertheless, they were able to apprehend three individuals who were last seen with Dass on November 5, the night he was severely beaten and robbed.

One of those individuals who reportedly told investigators that he was imbibing with Dass that evening was identified as the prime suspect.

Kaieteur News reported on Monday that enough information and evidence were obtained to implicate him in the crime.

Detectives were awaiting advice on the way forward. That advice returned yesterday from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

This newspaper was told that the prime suspect would face a murder charge at the Georgetown Magistrates Court. The two other individuals held by police will be released as investigations continue into the brutal murder of the watchman.

One of those to be released shared an intimate relationship with Dass. She said that she was invited by him to have a few a drinks and was accompanied by the others.

When the drinking session ended, she claimed that they had left Dass and boarded a taxi to head home. The prime suspect, however, dropped short at a location while she continued the journey along with the other individual.

It is believed that suspect allegedly returned to the location where he had been drinking with Dass and attacked him.

Detectives believe that the robbery took place sometime after 22:30 hrs. on November 5.

One theory is that Dass put up a fight with his attackers, which led to him being lashed to the head with a heavy object. An autopsy report revealed that Dass died from brain haemorrhage as a result of blunt trauma to the head.

The following morning, when Dass was found lying on the cardboard, his cellphone was missing and blood splatters were seen on a bathroom wall located behind his workplace.

This newspaper had also received information that on November 5, Dass was paid by his employer and had in his possession a large sum of cash.