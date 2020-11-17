US company signals interest in converting ‘waste’ plastic to fuel

Kaieteur News – Guyana may soon receive a proposal to convert its waste plastics into fuel, as discussions along this line were yesterday fostered in the office of the Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill.

The Minister was visited by a delegation from US Company, Green Link Renewable Energy, which proposed utilizing disposed plastics to be converted to fuel.

“Guyana, for years, has struggled to cope with improper waste disposal especially in the Capital City, Georgetown. This constant struggle has often been the sole contributor to flooding,” a Ministry of Public Works statement noted.

As such, Minister Edghill explained that he needed not to be convinced for such a “solution”.

Minister Edghill was also “pleased” to hear that not only will plastics be less of a pollutant through this initiative, but it will also provide thousands of jobs to locals.

This initiative will also help the country advance towards a renewable energy state, Minister Edghill posited.

The visiting team comprised of Derek Castaneda, Joshua Somwaru, Bruce Gold, Robert Castaneda and Jason Baboolal.

Minister Edghill pointed the company to the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) as well as the Ministry of Local Government and the Director of Solid Waste Management for further engagements.

The team is expected to meet with local authorities during the week and draft and submit an official business proposal for consideration.

Greenlink Renewable Energy was created in 2014 as a renewable energy development and finance firm. It focuses on waste-to-energy, plastic-to-fuels opportunities and securing capital for projects. The firm’s founders worked together on a number of renewable energy, waste-to-energy, and regional transmission engagements in Latin America prior to forming Greenlink.

The firm, based in the Southeastern United States, is dedicated to the search for more effective, yet proven and bankable zero-waste solutions, technologies, and partners. They are partnered with Renewlogy, a global leader in plastic-to-fuel technology, to turn streams of waste plastic into valuable fuel resources.

The company said its “knowledge, experience, and commitment” to benefiting the planet has driven it to grow the team, which now includes representatives in Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, Brazil, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Israel.