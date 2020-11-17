Latest update November 17th, 2020 7:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

‘Tidy Up’ promotion to reward customers for refills

Nov 17, 2020 News

Prizes to be won

Kaieteur News – ‘Tidy Up,’ a local detergent company will be having a Christmas promotion, rewarding customers for refills. Persons are being welcomed to take their ‘Tidy Up’ detergent bottle to any one of their refill locations. Once they take a refill costing $1,500 and above, the customer will be entitled to a coupon that gives them a chance of winning one of three prizes.
The first prize is a washing machine; second a Smart TV while the third prize is a microwave oven. An additional 20 consolation prizes are also up for grabs.
‘Tidy Up’ locations are in Bartica; Bella Dam, Pouderoyen; Buxton; Cummings Street; Diamond; Essequibo; Grove Public Road; Leonora; Lethem; Linden; Mahaicony; Mandela Avenue opposite Banks DIH, Mandela Avenue before the Plaza Bridge; La Parfaite Harmonie; Plaisance; Providence New Scheme; Stabroek Market behind the fire station; Soesdyke; Sophia; Number Five Village, West Coast Berbice; Garnett Street; Golden Grove and Good Intent.
The promotion will continue until December 21, with four weekly drawings.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 4 set for November 27-29

GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 4 set for November 27-29

Nov 17, 2020

Kaieteur News – The fourth edition of the highly anticipated Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc. Prime Minister’s T20 Cup will take place from November 27-29 in Georgetown. This...
Read More
Poverty forced Joshua Edwards to give up Cricket

Poverty forced Joshua Edwards to give up Cricket

Nov 17, 2020

AAG’s first cross-country meet Thomas finishes ahead of the pack

AAG’s first cross-country meet Thomas finishes...

Nov 17, 2020

GOA signs “Brighton Plus Helsinki 2014 Declaration on Women & Sport”

GOA signs “Brighton Plus Helsinki 2014...

Nov 16, 2020

Persaud, Deo secure deal with GGA

Persaud, Deo secure deal with GGA

Nov 15, 2020

Minister Ramson talks about his 100 days in Office

Minister Ramson talks about his 100 days in

Nov 15, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]