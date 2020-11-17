‘Tidy Up’ promotion to reward customers for refills

Latest update November 17th, 2020 7:55 AM
Nov 17, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – ‘Tidy Up,’ a local detergent company will be having a Christmas promotion, rewarding customers for refills. Persons are being welcomed to take their ‘Tidy Up’ detergent bottle to any one of their refill locations. Once they take a refill costing $1,500 and above, the customer will be entitled to a coupon that gives them a chance of winning one of three prizes.
The first prize is a washing machine; second a Smart TV while the third prize is a microwave oven. An additional 20 consolation prizes are also up for grabs.
‘Tidy Up’ locations are in Bartica; Bella Dam, Pouderoyen; Buxton; Cummings Street; Diamond; Essequibo; Grove Public Road; Leonora; Lethem; Linden; Mahaicony; Mandela Avenue opposite Banks DIH, Mandela Avenue before the Plaza Bridge; La Parfaite Harmonie; Plaisance; Providence New Scheme; Stabroek Market behind the fire station; Soesdyke; Sophia; Number Five Village, West Coast Berbice; Garnett Street; Golden Grove and Good Intent.
The promotion will continue until December 21, with four weekly drawings.
