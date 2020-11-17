Teen strangled; drinking partner vanishes

Kaieteur News – A 16-year-old girl was on Sunday last found dead behind her mining backdam home, while her drinking partner has vanished, leaving her mother clueless.

According to a police source, the teen was strangled to death.

A police report stated that the murder occurred between Saturday November 14 and Sunday November 15 at Coanna Backdam, Five Star, North West District in Region One.

Investigators revealed that around 12:00 hrs. on Saturday, the teen was seen imbibing together with her mother and some males at a shop in the area.

At around 15:00 hrs. the teenager and her mother became intoxicated and decided to leave the shop. However, before doing so, they purchased another bottle of rum along with a quantity of rice. One of their male drinking partners reportedly left together with them as well.

Sometime later, investigators were told that the teen’s mother returned to the shop alone and spent a while there.

On Sunday around 07:30 hrs., the teen’s body was discovered lying motionless behind her home.

The matter was reported to the Matthew’s Ridge Police Station and ranks were dispatched to the location. Checks were made to locate her drinking partner but he was nowhere to be found.

The teen’s mother, this newspaper was told by persons in the area, was clueless about how her daughter was killed. The teen’s body was transported to the Port Kaituma District Hospital before being sent to the morgue.

Police assured the ranks were doing all they can to locate the man with whom she had left the shop with.