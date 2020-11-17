Serial shooter on the prowl… E’bo labourer hit in the back

Kaieteur News – A labourer, 22, is left nursing a wound to his back, after he was shot outside his yard at the Onderneeming Sand Pit Village, Essequibo coast, Sunday night.

The victim has since been identified as Brad De Silva.

According to police, the shooting occurred sometime around 20:30hrs.

Kaieteur News understands that at the time of the shooting, De Silva was about to enter his yard, when he heard three gunshots rang out behind him.

He felt a sudden pain in this back.

When the victim turned around, he saw someone standing about 15 feet away.

The suspect was described as a slim, built individual. The gunman was also wearing a dark-colored hoody and a mask.

Following the shooting, the suspect ran into the bushes and escaped.

Police indicated that no suspect has been arrested.

Based on reports reaching Kaieteur News, there have been multiple reported shootings in the Onderneeming Sand Pit area over the past few years.

The suspect, who always matches the description of last Sunday’s shooting, has never been apprehended by police.

Residents, who spoke with this publication, said that following the shootings, the suspect will flee to the bushes of the backland.