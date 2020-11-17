Security guard, GTI student, among 4 nabbed in car with guns

Kaieteur News – On Saturday, a security guard was among four persons nabbed with illegal guns in their vehicle on Queen and William Streets, Kitty.

While the Guyana Police Force did not release the names, among those in custody are a security guard, 25, of Thomas Street, North Cummingsburg, who was said to be driving the black Ford motor vehicle; a clothes vendor, 23, of Back Street, Better Hope, East Coast Demerara; a businessman, 32, of Queen Street, Kitty; and a Government Technical Institute (GTI) student, 22, of Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

Based on information received, a party of police, led by a Detective Inspector, at around 12:15 hrs. proceeded to the Kitty location.

According to the police report, a search was carried out on the vehicle.

The ranks unearthed two .32 Taurus pistols, with their serial numbers filed off; 43 live .32 rounds of ammunition and an extra magazine, which were found in the front left-side passenger seat of the vehicle.

The report further stated that one of the men admitted ownership, whilst his companions denied any knowledge of the firearms.

They were all arrested and placed into custody at the Kitty Police Station. The firearm, ammunition and components were sealed, marked and lodged.

The Regional Commander of Division 4 ‘A,’ Simon Mc Bean, disclosed that the men arrested are unknown to the police and are being processed for court. Investigations in the matter are still ongoing.