Robert Persaud’s attempts to distract from those two oil blocks

Nov 17, 2020 Front Page Comment

Kaieteur News – Former Minister, Robert Persaud, who was in the middle of the oil block fiascos, found his voice to mystify Guyanese.
He says that it will take a generation for Guyana to recover from the five-month elections deception of the Coalition government.
We marvel at the slickness of this previously silent shadow, who now surfaces to speak about elections fraud. Because when he tries to refocus the nation’s attention and anger at elections, he is distracting from the oil blocks’ trickeries.
He struggles to rearrange the narratives towards elections, while obscuring the political skullduggeries concerning those oil blocks which were siphoned-off with front-men and cooperating comrades.
Instead of damage control, we invite Mr. Persaud to tell the nation about the oil block frauds.
As Mr. Persaud knows, only two of the oil blocks, Canje and Kaieteur, that were given away, could guarantee that this generation lifts itself out of poverty.
And when those other oil blocks, Corentyne and Demerara and Stabroek are considered, many generations of thinly populated Guyana can be turbo-powered out of poverty and made to flourish and prosper for lifetimes to come.

