Prison officer released on $150,000 bail for ganja found in barrack room

Nov 17, 2020 News

Charged: Quincy Jemmott

Kaieteur News – A prison officer was yesterday released on $150,000 bail for a narcotics charge, which alleged that a quantity of cannabis was discovered in his barrack room.
The defendant, Quincy Jemmott, 34, of Schoonord, West Bank Demerara, appeared in the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court, where the charge was read to him and he denied it.
The charge alleged that on November 11, 2020, at the Cecil Kilkenny Training College, he had 894.5 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.
Jemmott was granted bail and the matter is adjourned to December 21, 2020.
According to a police report, Jemmott and another prison officer were under close arrest after the discovery was made.
It was reported that the parcels were discovered on Wednesday last, between 22:00 hrs. to 22:15 hrs. at Lusignan Prison Barracks, East Coast Demerara.
Jemmott and the other officer are both attached to the Lusignan Prison and stayed in the same barrack room.
During the search, a black plastic bag was found in a cupboard underneath a sink.
The bag was then opened in the presence of both prison officers and it revealed two large, transparent Ziploc bags with a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.
The suspected cannabis was handed over to the police and in the presence of both prison officers; it was weighed and amounted to 894.5 grams.
The men were arrested and Jemmott was subsequently charged.

 

