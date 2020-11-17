Police matter nah fuh debate

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Opposition writing motion about police investigation. Dem boys wan know is weh dem living. De police investigating dem deaths about which dem drafting motion.

Dem boys feel that de Opposition just using dem teenager deaths fuh regain credibility. Dem try fuh steal election in broad daylight and dem get ketch. And nuff people get shame and nuff of dem supporter vex with dem because rigging is nat what de Creator condone. So de Opposition trying fuh redeem themselves with motion.

Dem hoping fuh have the matter debated in the National Assembly. But dem forget dat dem gat a convention dat de National Assembly cannot debate an ongoing matter in de court or which is de subject of a police investigation. And de former Speaker should have known better than fuh submit a motion like dat.

Dem wan police hurry up. But dem nah talk how in five years dem still could not solve Crum Ewing murder.

Dem boys wan know though wah gan happen if they gat wan debate and de issue of de politically-exposed person come up. De politically-exposed person, according to reports, had asked the family of wan of dem boys fuh lie and seh how de deaths was ethnic or political in nature. So dem boys wan know wah gan happen when dat matter raise because a parliamentarian cannot be sued for something he seh under the protection of the National Assembly. Name gan call!

Dem boys more interested though in how much money raise fuh bring dem Argentinian investigators hay. Dem boys also wan know whether anybody ask de family of de boys whether dem agree fuh the forensic anthropologists to come hay and dig up dem boys body!

Talk half and wait fuh de Speaker fuh reject de motion on the grounds that it is about an ongoing police investigation!