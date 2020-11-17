Over 400lbs of imported duck meat seized

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) and the Ministry of Health yesterday seized a total of 438 pounds of illegal and expired, packaged duck from a popular city business.The expired meat was confiscated, in accordance with the Animal Health Act and the Public Health Ordinance and the meat will be dumped and the inspection will continue.However, the name of the person that imported the undocumented duck has not been revealed, but investigators are aware that the meat came from USA.Meanwhile, Dr. Ozaye Dodson, the Ministry’s Director of Veterinary and Public Health, yesterday said that they were notified by GLDA of the product being sold in major supermarkets.Dr. Dodson added that the items are not documented and therefore, are not deemed wholesome for human consumption in Guyana.“We will have to take steps, with seizure and condemnation has to occur. We are here to carry out that activity and we are hoping that it will actually allow the country to know that we have their safety at heart, when it comes to items not produced locally,” Dr. Dodson stated.According to Dr. Dodson, GLDA has the responsibility to issue the ‘no objection letter’. The application includes the country of origin and the quantity, if a request is made to import meat product or live animals.Moreover, the authority’s CEO, Dr. Grayson Halley, added that for the upcoming Christmas season, his department plans to intensify inspections.“The GLDA will analyse the procedure. We do a general risk assessment to identify what disease may be prevalent in relation to that particular meat and if we are satisfied, and there is no risk to our local population or animals, we issue the ‘no objection letter’. The letter will then go to the Public Health Department of the Health Ministry and they will do the additional requisite procedure,” Dr. Halley explained.And Deputy CEO, Dr. Dwight Walrond, stated that the Animal Health Act is clear and business owners are aware of its content. The GLDA will not compromise on public health. “We have a population who depends on us to protect them and we have to do whatever it takes to ensure that the population’s health is protected, and we will do that without any fear or favour,” Dr. Walrond added.