Over 25,000 tested for COVID-19 by Govt.

Nov 17, 2020

The COVID-19 dashboard

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday reported 51 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,894.
The information was presented in their daily dashboard update, which also states that nine persons are in the Intensive Care Unit; 68 in institutional isolation; 887 persons are in home isolation and 67 in institutional quarantine. The COVID-19 death toll remains at 139 deaths and 3,791 persons have recovered.
Additionally, it said that 25,088 persons have been tested for the virus to date.

