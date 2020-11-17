Latest update November 17th, 2020 7:55 AM

Natural Resources condemns illegal mining along the Potaro River

Nov 17, 2020

The photographs of the mining infractions near the river, which surfaced over the weekend.

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) says it is gravely concerned about reports of illegal mining in a buffer zone area, in Potaro, Region 8.
Photographs of the shocking sights were making its way across social media over the weekend.
According to the ministry, the issue has to do with environmental degradation in the form of mining at Micobie, a section of the buffer zone of the Potaro River, Region Eight.
“The MNR understands that this issue has been ongoing and an investigation was conducted by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission. The investigation has ascertained several facts, which point to the accuracy of reports and the destruction of the riverbank among other breaches of the Mining Act Chapter 65:01. Specifically, the investigation concluded that the operations have no permission to be at the current location, hence there has been an immediate issuance of cease and removal order.”
The Ministry said it strongly condemns such acts and urges all parties to desist from such activities, lest they be prosecuted to the full extent of the Law.
The ministry stopped short of saying whether the miner in this case will be sanctioned.
“The Minister of Natural Resources, Hon. Vickram Bharrat, has envisioned a renewed strategic approach for the extractive sector, one which ensures proper regulation of mining coupled with high environmental standards. Subsequently, he has mandated intense monitoring and compliance within the sector, to ensure sustainable legal extractive activities.”
The ministry made it clear that it is recommitting itself to upholding its mission statement of developing, implementing and overseeing policies for the responsible exploration, development and utilization of the country’s natural resources.”
Over the weekend, activist Laura George questioned the proximity of the dredge to the river.
“Can we ask what GGMC does about those miners who break the law? Who monitors those rangers they have in the fields? Look at this picture taken today … here is the operation of a miner on the Lower Potaro River obviously in breach of the mining legislation/regulation.”
Guyana, because of its vast terrain, has been struggling with monitoring and corruption among mining officers.
An influx of Venezuelans and Brazilians to the gold bush has not been helping the situation when it comes to control of the country’s natural resources.

 

