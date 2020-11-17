Man struck down, killed by garbage truck

Latest update November 17th, 2020 7:55 AM

Kaieteur News – A man was on Sunday struck down and killed by a garbage truck owned by Puran Brothers Inc. on Stewartville Public Road, West Coast Demerara.
While the Guyana Police Force did not release the driver’s name, it was said to be driven by a 30-year-old male of Anna Catherina.
According to the police report, the fatal accident occurred at around 08:25 hrs.
Based on police information received, the motor lorry was proceeding along the public road at a fast rate when the man who was under a bus shed, ran out into the path of the lorry.
The driver reportedly told police “he applied brakes and pull in the southern direction” to avoid coming into contact with the man, but despite his efforts the lorry ended up colliding with him.
As a result of the impact, the man subsequently fell onto the roadway. He was taken to the Leonora Public Hospital; where he was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty.
The body was taken to Ezekiel Funeral Home, where it is awaiting a post mortem examination.
Yesterday, Region Three Commander, Errol Watts, disclosed that the police still do not have any information about the victim’s name or address. He added that the driver is still in police custody.
Investigation in the matter is still ongoing.

 

