Killer confessed to wife’s murder; police sent him away

Kaieteur News – It was a single stab wound to the heart that ended the life of Amrita Rahim, a mother of three, killed by her husband.

This is according to the post mortem result. The autopsy was carried out yesterday at the Memorial Garden Funeral Home Mortuary, Le Repentir, Georgetown by Government Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh.

The result revealed that her cause of death was, “perforation of the heart due to a stab wound.”

Rahim, who lived with her husband, the suspect, at Lot 7 Burnham Avenue, Rosignol, West Bank Berbice, was reportedly stabbed to death during a heated argument on Friday.

Reports are that the suspect, who is presently in police custody, had accused Rahim of cheating on him a day prior to her death. The victim then allegedly threatened to leave and he became enraged.

He walked into the kitchen, armed himself with a kitchen knife and returned to the bedroom, where they were arguing and allegedly dealt a stab to Rahim while she lay on their bed. He then ran out the house and their eldest child, 11, alerted the neighbours who lived in the same yard. The mother was rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital where she succumbed.

However, relatives of the dead woman reached out to Kaieteur News and disclosed that Rahim did not live an easy life.

A relative, who asked not to be named, disclosed that in her early teens, she had eloped with the suspect and tried to build a life with him but started “being tormented” by his relatives two years ago. She had attempted suicide. Rahim also lost her mom to cancer four years ago and her father to an accident in 2003.

“She was one of the most sweetest and gentle person you would ever meet; hard-working; a good mom; a good wife. She’s always kind and not argumentative…very quiet…smart, beautiful and intelligent,” a relative described her.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News was also informed by relatives that the suspect went to the Blairmont Police Station and confessed that he had just killed his wife but “the police send him away because he was drunk…but his brother was behind him, tracking him to see where he was going and after he came out the station, the brother took him back and told the police what happened.”

The relatives are outraged, about the manner in which the police handled the situation at that time.

The suspect was subsequently arrested and is assisting with investigations.