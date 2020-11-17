Govt. starts mapping areas for new housing projects

Kaieteur News – The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) has commenced surveys for new housing projects.

The activity is part of Government’s plan to demarcate and map out new areas for housing schemes.

The CH&PA has been working with the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL); Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc. (GuySuCo) and the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC) to help the department identify lands for new housing projects across the country.

So far, GLSC has assisted in identifying some 240 acres of land for a new housing development at Poke Bridge, Lethem, Region Nine.

Over the coming days, surveyors from the CH&PA will commence the block and topographic survey for lands at Poke Bridge.

On Saturday, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal; Mayor of Lethem, John Macedo; Regional Chairman, Brian Allicock; and Regional Member of Parliament Alister Charlie were led on a visit to the site by surveyor of the CH&PA, Shaquelle Mayers.

The Minister and regional officials were briefed on the plans for the area and how it will benefit the region.

Mayers and a team from the housing agency are expected to commence their work in the area by November 20, 2020.

Upon the conclusion of the survey, CH&PA will proceed with the design and layout of the scheme which will yield some 800 lots.

This surveying exercise will further consolidate and kick start the process with the GL&SC.

“…2021 will be an exciting year for the housing sector…we are looking to start allocation in 2021, and when we make an allocation, citizens can look forward to being allocated lot in schemes with the entire…necessary infrastructure,” Minister Croal said.

According to Croal, this is part of the Ministry’s commitment to providing adequate and affordable housing for all Guyanese.

Simultaneously, the Minister within the Ministry, Susan Rodrigues is working along with other state agencies for the acquisition of lands to realise the government’s vision of providing 50,000 house lots over the next five years.

While speaking about the new development for Region Nine, Minister Croal said this will translate into building village economies while creating employment.

“The housing and construction sector can further strengthen village economies, the opening of new housing development would mean people will be given house lots and can start construction,” Minister Croal said. The construction sector, the Minister said, will provide direct employment for villagers.

Residents were also told of the government’s plan to reintroduce a vibrant hinterland housing project in 2021.

This programme, the Minister said, will ensure that vulnerable families in hinterland regions are adequately housed.

Also, over the weekend the Minister and a team from the Guyana Water Incorporated visited and held community meetings in a number of villages in Region Nine.

Meetings were held with residents of Shulinab, Wowetta, and Aranaputa, where discussions were held on the development plans for the respective villages.

At Shulinab, the Minister commissioned a rig which will be drilling a well in that village.

The Minister also visited pump stations in Wowetta and Aranaputa where he made a commitment to improving water delivery.

Additionally, a commitment was made to improve the water supply to Annai.

The Minister also commissioned a GYD $120M well drilling rig for hinterland regions through funding from the government of Guyana.