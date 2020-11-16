The Mike and Sarah Show

DEAR EDITOR,

I remember distinctly the Mike and Sarah Show of five scintillating months. All Guyanese, whether gleeful winners or sore losers, should remember them too for the grand designs that played out under their covers of electoral oracles and protectors. Those two, who were less of Letterman and Winfrey, and more like Morton Downey and Sally Jessy, made so much possible here.

The catch is in what they made possible and for whom. Sure, it was under the blanket of democracy, the same kind raging in the pristine United States presently. Let’s get something straight: Guyana’s American sponsored democracy is not of the kind favoured by North Korea, only slightly indistinguishable from that practised by Persia’s Reza Pahlavi. After all, look what they had, what happened, from what America made possible. I sense history repeating itself.

After all their noble efforts on our behalf to show us many things about the underpinnings and transparencies of democracy, it is perplexing that the Mike and Sarah Show has gone largely off air. But, the ever irrepressible Michael, in archangel fashion, fashioned a whip to beat the devils out of the current stalemated U.S. elections. Like Stalin, Mao, and Kim, this American has his own electoral best practices. Unlike those three, Mr. Pompeo is wise enough to sense a déjà vu moment, since it should be eerily reminiscent of the long Ides of March lived here, when Guyana’s sovereignty was assassinated in one foul oil and geostrategic conspiracy. Ah, Brutus and innocent Calpurnia now suddenly not having any dreams to share with Guyanese.

Former insider, John Bolton, confirmed this, when he criticized Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for saying that Trump won a second presidential term.

The revered Mr. Pompeo had this to say, “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.” He should know that he is not dealing with some natives clustered around the Arthur Chung Conference Center, which is what Mr. Bolton indicated.

“I think it’s delusional for Mike to say that, and I must say I think he’s eviscerated his credibility internationally.” I agree that Secretary Pompeo lost whatever credibility he had with his blinding hypocrisy on the issue of his boss’ loss. In view of how he refereed Guyana’s elections here, Secretary Pompeo is in the wrong business: he could be an Olympian gymnast, a celebrated pole vaulter. Today, whenever the man opens his mouth his tonsils trip over his tongue re American electoral truths.

Further, Mr. Bolton thinks that there are “very few people” in the U.S. government who believe that Trump won. I agree, as there is no genuine oomph in their postures, their body language lacks passion and conviction. I confess to having a recurring nightmare: it is March and America is Guyana. My other concern is over the welfare of the auspicious and audacious other half of the Mike and Sarah Show. For five months, it was one exciting episode after another that dominated our airwaves, consciousness, and consciences.

But I wonder about her conscience nowadays. I understand public servants must comport themselves properly, and diplomats obey conventions. But earlier, Ms. Sarah was the heavy, and very good at it; she is due a Medal of Honour and Guyana’s Cacique Crown of Honour. If some Guyanese had their way, there would be the prefix that spells “dis” before that recognition repeated. But today, the voluble and vibrant Excellency is a pale shadow of herself, a penumbra of zero potency and less intensity. Now, who is King Liar over there and Queen Wilhelmina the Silent here.

As much as I may wish to be scorching, I have regard for people named after luminous Scriptural characters, I settle for kind and gentle, which I am better at than George H.W. Bush. Lord, how I love America.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall