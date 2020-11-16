Several Venezuelans rescued during TIP operation

Kaieteur News – A trafficking in persons operation has lead to the discovery of 49 Venezuelans, several of whom have been identified as victims of Trafficking In Person (TIP).

The operation was conducted on Friday night by three senior officers and ranks of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.

According to a report, the TIP operation was carried out in Parika, Region Three. The first discovery was made at Mottie Guest House, where nine females were discovered. The team then searched Razon Hotel, and 14 males, 26 females and two children were found.

According to a statement from the Ministry, the suspected victims and survivors of TIP are never placed in police custody, but are instead safeguarded by the Ministry’s Counter-Trafficking in Persons (C-TIP) Unit.

The statement also highlighted that the women and children are now in the protective care of the Ministry, while the perpetrators are in police custody.

The Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act of 2005 guarantees the safety and protection of all victims and ensures their rights are respected and not violated.

Members of the public are encouraged to report all suspicious TIP activities to the Ministry’s TIP hotline numbers 227-4083, 623-5030 or 624-0079 (Spanish hotline) or visit the TIP Guyana Facebook page.

Kaieteur News had earlier reported that a total of 50 foreign nationals were found during three cordon and search operations that were carried out by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), in Georgetown and Linden.

According to a press release, 26 Haitians were discovered between November 7 and November 8, 2020 at a city hotel and in a minibus en route to Linden – Mabura Road, and 24 female foreign nationals were discovered on October 24 at a city nightclub.

The report revealed that, out of the 24 Haitians that were discovered, there were 10 adult males, nine adult females, two boys and five girls, while the search at Baroombar International, 15 Venezuelans, eight Dominicans and one Cuban were discovered.

The Police Force has reportedly launched two separate investigations into the matters.

Five persons were arrested in relation to the Haitians and a bartender, a security guard and a dispatcher were arrested in relation to the 24 females who were discovered at the nightclub.

The immigrants are being investigated as being involved in a suspected Human Smuggling or Trafficking in Persons circle.