Now that Trump’s no longer the name, Americans must up their Game

DEAR EDITOR,

For most Americans, one of the primary things, among many that have been taught by the Trump presidency is that Americans need to ‘’tighten up their game’’.

After surviving one unexampled and unprecedented situation after another with President Trump, it is crystal clear that the American people got played by a man reluctant to respect rules, laws, decorum and fundamental belief in democracy.

Now that the presidential elections results are known, Americans have had time to review the last several years of Trump’s leadership, administration and practices.

I am sure that many were floored to learn that being a candidate for the highest office in the land is based on a “gentleman’s agreement” – (a 3-step requirement for candidacy consideration.).

Others were seemingly clueless regarding the range and scope of things that a president could get away with, as long as there is in situ a group of party enablers in control of the system of checks and balances.

Whether it was the refusal to provide tax returns, honestly dealing with the emolument’s clause (a provision of the Constitution which prevents federal officials from being compensated by foreign governments), or an inability to determine his business’ conflicts of interests, citizens have been handicapped in understanding the motivations behind the positions, decisions and actions of the president or his administration.

The use of taxpayer dollars to prop up fledgling Trump golf courses, private companies and governments, booking stays at his hotels to curry favour and no clear line between his business interests and his role as president, are cause for serious review and implementation of enforceable rules regarding future practices.

Americans learnt that an imbalance of ethics of elected officials often left the executive branch bereft of significant checks on its power.

What was the reaction on learning that the nuclear codes and all of the nation’s secrets were entrusted to someone who was clearly behaving unstable?

Frankly, America was not prepared for a snake-oil salesman to win the White House, and was also less positioned to deal with the blurring of lines, such as using the people’s house, for purely political activities

(Hatch Act violations).

The Hatch Act bars federal employees from utilizing the power of their official position to advance partisan political outcomes.

Additionally, there has been no immediate course of action for the president’s deception regarding the severity of COVID-19.

When the Trump administration refused, or was slow to get needed supplies to address a major health pandemic, states often had to fend for themselves.

The administration will not be held culpable for the unnecessary loss of lives, nor would the aides who caused 545 children to be intentionally separated from their parents, pay a personal price for such blatant injustices.

The list of inappropriate, questionable, or outright illegal behaviour, by the 45th American president and his administration is long, but the ending is somewhat short.

The bottom line is Americans need to review what is encouraged and what is required of a U.S. President. Trump has shown the weaknesses in the system and now is the time to fix them. Better late than never or there will be more regrets than ever.

Yvonne Sam