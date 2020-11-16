NIS issues take center stage at President’s Region Six outreach

– Rapid Response Team to be established in every region

By Malisa Playter-Harry

Kaieteur News – Head of State, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Friday spent the entire day in Berbice with a team from his Cabinet along with other heads of agencies to engage with the public and hear hundreds of issues. Many of the major concerns raised were issues with the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), the acquiring of house lots and land issues. The other issues ranged from disputes to matters involving the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (low voltage), the Guyana Water Incorporated and agriculture.

At the Regional Democratic Council’s boardroom, prior to his engagement with the public, the President announced that, in every region, a Regional Rapid Response Team will deal with issues affecting persons in a swift manner. He disclosed that the teams will work to break the barriers among the various agencies, “bringing them together at the regional level so that we can have timely resolutions.” President Ali said that this team will include representatives of different agencies and would be chaired by the Regional Chairpersons with assistance from their deputies and REOs.

An NIS issue raised on Friday came from an old man who walked with a document that he received from NIS. The document showed that he qualifies to receive pension but, according to the man, it has been difficult for him to access monies owed to him by NIS.

Heeralall Sasenarine told the President that, “I applied since 2014 and I have the amount of contributions made but I have been pushed around by the NIS every time I call.” President Ali then told the NIS General Manager, Holly Greaves, that by Tuesday (tomorrow) the man should have his pension.

“This is not a favour we are doing for this man, this is the man’s money…this is since 2014 this man is bearing with you,” the President said.

However, Ms. Greaves in response stated that there are some legal hurdles that NIS has to overcome in order for the man to receive his monies. The President nevertheless stressed that the man should be given his pension since he was in possession of a document from NIS stating his eligibility. Greaves then asked if she could be given until Friday to resolve the issue and pay the man his pension.

Mohabir Rangasammy was another person who complained about NIS. His issue was that he has been receiving minimum pension ($35,000) monthly but he is convinced that he should be receiving more since he has made more contributions. GM Greaves was again told to deal with the matter expeditiously.

Also, there were several persons who were in the employ of security services and complained that they have issues collecting their monies from NIS. They disclosed that issues developed after they were told that their NIS contributions were not paid by the companies they were employed with. This did not sit well with the President and in that regard, he underscored that those security services who fail to pay the NIS of their employees will be investigated and blacklisted.

“We have to start suspending these licences because they will continue to do this nonsense,” President Ali also said.

A teacher, who has been faced with a difficult situation after her life took a drastic turn due to medical issues, is another of the many persons who have been experiencing difficulties with NIS.

She also mentioned that her case has not been taken seriously by the medical board.

“I’ve been on medical since July 2019 but NIS…they have only paid me one month and twice I was called to see the medical board and one time, I was told that I am not an invalid so I am appealing the case,” she said. In response, the President asked the Director General of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo, to work along with the NIS General Manager to resolve the issue.

Additionally, dozens of persons ranging from young to old raised the issue of the acquiring of titles for their lands and the acquiring of house lots but many of those persons had applied in 2015, 2017 and 2019. Those persons, the President indicated will have “to wait a little” because the Housing Ministry is currently dealing with 2013 applications. However, their names and numbers were taken. He informed those persons while he could not make promises, his government is currently developing a housing project for young professionals to be situated at Williamsburgh, Corentyne, Berbice, and asked those who indicated that they are single parents or young professionals if they would like to be a part of that. Their information, according to the President, will be added into the system for consideration.

Also raising issues with the President was large scale chicken supplier, Deonarine Arjune, owner of D. Arjun and Sons Chicken business. He requested electricity at a location in Fyrish Village for his chicken pen and stated that he has already purchased the electricity pole and transformer to have the electricity and has engaged GPL but is yet to receive electricity. Bharrat Dindyal who is back at GPL was asked to handle the matter expeditiously. One man said that he had complained to the Regional Administration to have a canal cleared in his community three weeks ago but is yet to have anyone visit the area and deal with the problem. The engineer was then summoned and instructed by the President to visit the location “now” with the man and then “drop him home”.

Over 150 persons were dealt with yesterday during the engagement with the President and upon the conclusion of the outreach President Ali showed appreciation to everyone including those who sanitized the tables and chairs for their tireless work. During his appreciation remarks he said, “don’t ever believe that any job is less important or too small. Those public servants who stood up all day to sanitize the area, all of you, heads of agencies, I want to thank you, the media also, I want to thank you dearly for your work and to say to you that this is the spirit in which this administration will be moving forward.”

Also, present at Saturday’s outreach were Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hugh Todd; Regional Chairman, David Armogan; Regional Vice Chairman, Zamal Hussain; Regional Executive Officer, Narendra Persaud; Director General from the Ministry of Health, Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo and Regional Commander, Jairam Ramlakhan, along with other representatives from the Office of the President, the Ministry of Housing and Water, the Central Housing and Planning Authority, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Guyana Power and Light (GPL), National Insurance Scheme (NIS), National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), Lands and Survey, the Ministry of Health, etc. The day was dubbed a success by the President.