Justice gat to be even and blind

Kaieteur News– Dem Boys bin always hear how de scales of justice must be even.

Dis dem boys tek fuh mean dat justice must be fair and evenhanded. It must also balance the demands of the individual with dat of society.

But the one dem boys really think dat is more important to de rule of law is the one which seh dat justice must be blind. It means dat you must approach any case without any preconceived notions of who is guilty or who is innocent.

In other words, you must have an open mind and not arrive at a conclusion before yuh hear de case.

So if, one day, de DPP come and withdraw a case, it is not fuh anybody fuh impute any ulterior motives to the withdrawal as if it was a cover-up.

If you come to a verdict even before the case conclude, it would imply dat justice was not blind.

Dem gat some people also feel dat dem gat transport fuh certain wuk. Dem feel dat de new government should not dismiss them. Well, once yuh is not a public servant, yuh nah gat no right to no wuk. De government can move yuh with or without reason. De government gat fuh wuk with whom dem comfortable with and if dem prefer somebody else dem gat a right fuh let you go. Is jus like if you tek somebody fuh wuk in yuh house. If you nah comfortable with them, you gat to let them go whether or not dem is a good worker or not.

