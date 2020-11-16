Justice gat to be even and blind

Latest update November 16th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 16, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News– Dem Boys bin always hear how de scales of justice must be even.
Dis dem boys tek fuh mean dat justice must be fair and evenhanded. It must also balance the demands of the individual with dat of society.
But the one dem boys really think dat is more important to de rule of law is the one which seh dat justice must be blind. It means dat you must approach any case without any preconceived notions of who is guilty or who is innocent.
In other words, you must have an open mind and not arrive at a conclusion before yuh hear de case.
So if, one day, de DPP come and withdraw a case, it is not fuh anybody fuh impute any ulterior motives to the withdrawal as if it was a cover-up.
If you come to a verdict even before the case conclude, it would imply dat justice was not blind.
Dem gat some people also feel dat dem gat transport fuh certain wuk. Dem feel dat de new government should not dismiss them. Well, once yuh is not a public servant, yuh nah gat no right to no wuk. De government can move yuh with or without reason. De government gat fuh wuk with whom dem comfortable with and if dem prefer somebody else dem gat a right fuh let you go. Is jus like if you tek somebody fuh wuk in yuh house. If you nah comfortable with them, you gat to let them go whether or not dem is a good worker or not.
Talk half and remember de scales and de blindfold.
Nov 16, 2020“The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) is pleased to advise that on the 05th October, 2020 we signed onto the “Brighton Plus Helsinki 2014 Declaration on Women & Sport”, a release from the...
Nov 15, 2020
Nov 15, 2020
Nov 15, 2020
Nov 14, 2020
Nov 14, 2020
It is unfortunate for Guyana that its political culture continue to stagnate as we see with the current implosion in one... more
Kaieteur News- No government, be the PPP or the PNC, has ever been able to control the crime situation in Guyana. They have... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries should by now have worked out a strategy... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]