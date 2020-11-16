Latest update November 16th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll now at 139

Nov 16, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – A 47-year-old female is the country’s latest COVID-19 fatality, according to the Ministry of Health. In its update yesterday, the Ministry announced that as of Saturday, November 14, 2020, one more person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus had died, taking the total number of deaths to 139.
According to the Ministry, the deceased of Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), passed away while receiving care at a public health institution.
The Ministry of Health (MOH) regrettably informs that as of November 14, 2020, one more person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. This has taken the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 139.
As it expressed sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased, the Ministry said it will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed.
Thus far, it was revealed, that officials of the Ministry have contacted all relatives and persons to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed to the now-deceased person. The Ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and her family, and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace.
All Guyanese, the Ministry noted, are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES (NO.11), which are in effect until November 30, 2020. This order emphasises: the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home; the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others; and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotlines: 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

GOA signs “Brighton Plus Helsinki 2014 Declaration on Women & Sport”

GOA signs “Brighton Plus Helsinki 2014 Declaration on Women &...

Nov 16, 2020

“The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) is pleased to advise that on the 05th October, 2020 we signed onto the “Brighton Plus Helsinki 2014 Declaration on Women & Sport”, a release from the...
Read More
Persaud, Deo secure deal with GGA

Persaud, Deo secure deal with GGA

Nov 15, 2020

Minister Ramson talks about his 100 days in Office

Minister Ramson talks about his 100 days in

Nov 15, 2020

Local fitness coach launches website

Local fitness coach launches website

Nov 15, 2020

Dominoes action set for today at TSC

Dominoes action set for today at TSC

Nov 14, 2020

Bhimsain softball tourney set for tomorrow at MSC

Bhimsain softball tourney set for tomorrow at MSC

Nov 14, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]