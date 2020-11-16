Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll now at 139

Kaieteur News – A 47-year-old female is the country’s latest COVID-19 fatality, according to the Ministry of Health. In its update yesterday, the Ministry announced that as of Saturday, November 14, 2020, one more person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus had died, taking the total number of deaths to 139.

According to the Ministry, the deceased of Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), passed away while receiving care at a public health institution.

As it expressed sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased, the Ministry said it will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed.

Thus far, it was revealed, that officials of the Ministry have contacted all relatives and persons to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed to the now-deceased person. The Ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and her family, and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace.

All Guyanese, the Ministry noted, are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES (NO.11), which are in effect until November 30, 2020. This order emphasises: the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home; the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others; and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotlines: 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy.