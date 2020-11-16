GOA signs “Brighton Plus Helsinki 2014 Declaration on Women & Sport”

“The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) is pleased to advise that on the 05th October, 2020 we signed onto the “Brighton Plus Helsinki 2014 Declaration on Women & Sport”, a release from the GOA informed.

The original “Brighton Declaration” was signed in May of 1994: “The first international conference on women and sport brought together policy and decision makers in sport at both national and international level, in Brighton, UK from 5 – 8 May 1994.

It was organised by the British Sports Council and supported by the International Olympic Committee.

The conference specifically addressed the issue of how to accelerate the process of change that would redress the imbalances women faced in their participation and involvement in sport.

The 280 delegates from 82 countries representing governmental and non-governmental organisations, national Olympic committees, international and national sport federations and educational and research institutions, endorsed the Brighton Declaration, which provided the principles to guide the action intended to increase the involvement of women in sport at all levels and in all functions and roles.”

The “Brighton plus Helsinki Declaration”, signed in June 2014, updated the original Declaration, with the main aim being: “To develop a sporting culture that enables and values the full involvement of women in every aspect of sport and physical activity.”Ms Nicky van den Bos, Programme Director, International Working Group (IWG) on Women in Sport has acknowledged and welcomes the GOA’s addition.

This brings the GOA in line with many other countries, in their desire to develop a sporting culture that enables and values the full involvement of women in every aspect of sport and physical activity.The Women in Sport Commission under the Guyana Olympic Association was recently appointed under the leadership of executive member Mrs Tricia Fiedtkou, the release noted.