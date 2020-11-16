Cops identify prime suspect in security guard’s murder

Kaieteur News – Detectives have identified a prime suspect in the murder of a watchman who before dying told his sons to check the security cameras.

Barrat Dass, 43, of Forshaw Street, Alberttown was found at around 05:30hrs on November 6, last by one of his sons lying on a blood soaked cardboard behind his workplace, Medi-care Pharmacy located at 267B New Market Street, Cummingsburg, Georgetown.

The young man recalled his father saying “dem boys beat meh and rob meh”.

Dass died five days later, November 11, 2020, while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Family members said that according to an autopsy report, Dass’ death was the result of brain haemorrhage caused by blunt trauma to the head.

Police had since launched an intense investigation into the matter. Dass cellphone was reported missing and blood splatters were seen on a wall of a bathroom located behind the pharmacy.

Kaieteur News had reported that three individuals last seen with Dass were arrested. One of those individuals had reportedly told police that he had been imbibing with the watchman.

Police did not say whether the persons arrested were identified from the security cameras, which Dass told his sons to check.

Nevertheless, Kaieteur News was told by Commander of Region Four ‘A’, Simon McBean, that one of the individuals in custody has been identified as the prime suspect.

He said that investigators are working with the theory that Dass was beaten and robbed. Detectives, he continued, have garnered enough information and evidence to implicate the suspect.

Police are currently awaiting advice on the way forward, as the prime suspect, along with the other two persons held, remain in custody.

Sources told this newspaper that one of the persons in custody reportedly shared an intimate relationship with Dass. That person Kaieteur was told, stated that she was invited by Dass for a few drinks that evening and was accompanied by others.

She further alleged that after the drinking session ended, they all left for home in a taxi but one of the suspects had dropped short at a location while she continued home.

Kaieteur News reported that Dass was last seen at around 22:00hrs that evening under the shed at “Rabbies” located on the corner of Thomas and New Market Streets, Cummingsburg.

It is also believed by police that Dass was attacked and robbed sometime after 22:30 hrs.

This newspaper had received information that on November 5, Dass was paid by his employer and had in his possession a large sum of cash.