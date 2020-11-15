Politics good fuh yuh bank book

Dem Boys Seh…

Dem boys thought dem eyes bin playing tricks pun dem. But now dem boys sure that dem eyes is not the problem.

Since some of dem APNU+AFC politician lose power dem looking ‘pull down’. Dem boys bin see wan of dem protesting outside a police station and dem boys bin wan know how he lose so much weight and looking so magga. But dem boys seh perhaps is because dem boys accustomed to seeing he in suit. Now that he nah deh so much in suit, he now looking magga.

But den yesterday dem boys see another one who lose power. He was from de AFC. He was a big one in de party. Dem boys had to look twice. De man look like he aged 20 years over de past 100 days.

Is suh when yuh good life leff yuh. It does show pun yuh face and yuh body.

One man did pray fuh get a fat bank account and a slim body. He went in to politics and when he lose power he get his wish. His bank book did fat and he body thin.

But is not only them wah lose power does pine away. Dem had a man wah did tek a big brick and pelt Janet Jagan car. De City Constabulary did mek he breakdance pun Regent Street.

He was always magga. But if yuh see he now you would not recognize him. And he quiet like a door mouse.

Talk half and nah go into politics unless yuh want lose weight.