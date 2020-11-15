Latest update November 15th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Pedal cyclist killed in Berbice accident

Nov 15, 2020 News

Died: Nathaniel Nurse

Kaieteur News – A 21-year-old pedal cyclist of Number 8 Village, West Coast Berbice, lost his life Friday night after a car collided with him on the Number 8 Public Road.
The dead man has been identified as Nathaniel Nurse. Reports are that the car was proceeding east along the northern side of the Number 8 Public Road while Nurse was proceeding west along the northern side on his bicycle. It is alleged by the driver of the car, that Nurse was riding behind a motor lorry but suddenly made a right turn from northern to the southern side at the centre of the road. As a result, the driver said he pulled further north to avoid a collision but despite his efforts, the front right side of his car collided with the cyclist.
Nurse was thrown off his bike to the bonnet of the car and then onto the front windscreen and fell on the road surface. He sustained injuries about his body and was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital. He was pronounced dead on arrival.
His body is presently at the Bailey’s Funeral Home, where it awaits a post mortem examination. Meanwhile a breathalyzer test conducted on the driver of the hire car read .000 blood alcohol content. He was however arrested and placed into custody and is assisting the police with the investigation.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Persaud, Deo secure deal with GGA

Persaud, Deo secure deal with GGA

Nov 15, 2020

Kaieteur News – “The stars are at the Academy, every day and not just at night,” said President of the Guyana Golf Association Aleem Hussain as he announced that Golfing Superstars...
Read More
Minister Ramson talks about his 100 days in Office

Minister Ramson talks about his 100 days in

Nov 15, 2020

Local fitness coach launches website

Local fitness coach launches website

Nov 15, 2020

Dominoes action set for today at TSC

Dominoes action set for today at TSC

Nov 14, 2020

Bhimsain softball tourney set for tomorrow at MSC

Bhimsain softball tourney set for tomorrow at MSC

Nov 14, 2020

First AAG track meets since March runs off tomorrow

First AAG track meets since March runs off...

Nov 14, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]