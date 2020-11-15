Pedal cyclist killed in Berbice accident

Latest update November 15th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 15, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A 21-year-old pedal cyclist of Number 8 Village, West Coast Berbice, lost his life Friday night after a car collided with him on the Number 8 Public Road.
The dead man has been identified as Nathaniel Nurse. Reports are that the car was proceeding east along the northern side of the Number 8 Public Road while Nurse was proceeding west along the northern side on his bicycle. It is alleged by the driver of the car, that Nurse was riding behind a motor lorry but suddenly made a right turn from northern to the southern side at the centre of the road. As a result, the driver said he pulled further north to avoid a collision but despite his efforts, the front right side of his car collided with the cyclist.
Nurse was thrown off his bike to the bonnet of the car and then onto the front windscreen and fell on the road surface. He sustained injuries about his body and was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital. He was pronounced dead on arrival.
His body is presently at the Bailey’s Funeral Home, where it awaits a post mortem examination. Meanwhile a breathalyzer test conducted on the driver of the hire car read .000 blood alcohol content. He was however arrested and placed into custody and is assisting the police with the investigation.
Nov 15, 2020Kaieteur News – “The stars are at the Academy, every day and not just at night,” said President of the Guyana Golf Association Aleem Hussain as he announced that Golfing Superstars...
Nov 15, 2020
Nov 15, 2020
Nov 14, 2020
Nov 14, 2020
Nov 14, 2020
Kaieteur News – Prince Harry said that because of his privileged upbringing he couldn’t see the existence of unconscious... more
Kaieteur News – Robert Persaud’s diaspora and remigration policy is misguided. It is no different from the policy... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries should by now have worked out a strategy... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]