Pedal cyclist killed in Berbice accident

Kaieteur News – A 21-year-old pedal cyclist of Number 8 Village, West Coast Berbice, lost his life Friday night after a car collided with him on the Number 8 Public Road.

The dead man has been identified as Nathaniel Nurse. Reports are that the car was proceeding east along the northern side of the Number 8 Public Road while Nurse was proceeding west along the northern side on his bicycle. It is alleged by the driver of the car, that Nurse was riding behind a motor lorry but suddenly made a right turn from northern to the southern side at the centre of the road. As a result, the driver said he pulled further north to avoid a collision but despite his efforts, the front right side of his car collided with the cyclist.

Nurse was thrown off his bike to the bonnet of the car and then onto the front windscreen and fell on the road surface. He sustained injuries about his body and was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital. He was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body is presently at the Bailey’s Funeral Home, where it awaits a post mortem examination. Meanwhile a breathalyzer test conducted on the driver of the hire car read .000 blood alcohol content. He was however arrested and placed into custody and is assisting the police with the investigation.