Mother of three stabbed to death by husband

Kaieteur News – Another woman, a mother, has violently lost her life at the hands of her partner. Dead is Amrita Rahim, called ‘Sally,’ 28 years old, a housewife of Marcy Dam, Rosignol, West Bank Berbice. Kaieteur News has been informed that the suspect, Teijram Rahim, a 32-year-old cane cutter of the same address has since been arrested and is in police custody assisting with investigations.

According to reports, the killing took place on 13th November 2020 at approximately 23:45 hrs. at their home. Based on the information provided by the police, Rahim and the suspect were living together with their three children, ages 11, 10 and 7. Around 18:00 hrs. the entire family were participating in a birthday celebration in their yard with other family members who lived on the lot as well. Some hours later, after the other family members had left and went to their home in the same yard, the suspect and the victim were engaged in an argument.

According to reports, the suspect accused Rahim of cheating on him the day before, after which she threatened to leave him. The argument became even more intense and the suspect walked into the kitchen and armed himself with a knife. He then returned to Rahim who was lying on the bed at the time and stabbed her about her body. He then ran out of the house and escaped.

The eldest of the three children then raised an alarm and alerted the other relatives who lived in the yard – upon arrival at the house, they found Rahim in an unconscious state on the blood soaked bed. She was then taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital in a taxi but was pronounced dead on arrival. Her body is presently at the Bailey’s Funeral Home where a post mortem is expected to be conducted shortly.