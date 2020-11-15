Latest update November 15th, 2020 12:59 AM

“Jinga Harry” arrested after alleged shootout with Cops, and GRA

Nov 15, 2020 News

Bullet holes in the Vehicles belonging the GRA Enforcement Unit after yesterday’s shootout

Arrested Jinga Harry

Kaieteur News – Alleged smuggler, Harrielall Motilall, popularly known as “Jinga Harry” has once again landed in hot water, after he was taken into police custody following a shootout yesterday with police and enforcement officers of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).
The shootout, according to the Head of the GRA’s enforcement unit, Jason Moore, took place sometime after midnight yesterday at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
This newspaper learnt that the enforcement officers received information of an ongoing smuggling activity at a bond and headed to the area. While attempting to carry out their legal duties, they came under rapid gunfire from high-powered rifles said to be AK-47s and had to seek cover. Parts of their vehicles were riddled with bullets.
The GRA officers had to call for immediate backup and were assisted by police ranks from the East Coast district.
No one was injured, Kaieteur News was told, but a number of smuggled goods were eventually seized and one of the shooters was apprehended. Commander of Division 4 ‘C’, Khali Pareshram, later informed the media house that Jinga Harry was later arrested too and is currently being grilled by detectives.
The businessman, who once told Kaieteur News that he is not a smuggler, is currently before the courts facing charges for a similar shooting incident, which occurred in November 2019.
During that shootout, an officer attached to the Customs Anti-Narcotic Units (CANU) was left nursing a gunshot wound. Motilall was charged on September 17, 2020, and is currently out on $400,000 bail.
He was sentenced in absentia to four years’ imprisonment in 2016, for shooting at two GRA officers in 2014. All three incidents allegedly involving the businessman were because of lawmen intercepting smuggling activities linked to him.

 

