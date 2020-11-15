Guyana records 70 new COVID-19 cases

Latest update November 15th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 15, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported 70 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,794 as indicated in their daily dashboard.
Further, the dashboard states that nine persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 48 persons are in institutional isolation, 874 persons are in approved home isolation and 36 persons are in institutional quarantine. The COVID-19 death toll remains at 138 deaths, while 3,725 recoveries have been recorded to date. Additionally, the dashboard says that 24,411 persons have been tested for the virus nationally.
