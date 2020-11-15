GNBS OFFERS SERVICES CRUCIAL TO THE TOURISM SECTOR

STANDARDS IN FOCUS

Kaieteur News – As the focus continues on observances for Tourism Awareness Month 2020, it is important that we underscore to various services offered by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) to stakeholders within the sector.

As highlighted in last week’s article, the GNBS has several standards, which when implemented are designed to enhance the experience of visitors to our shores. These standards include the Code of Practice for tour operators and tour guides, Bed and breakfasts facilities and Code of Practice for quality management in the restaurant service. Guidance for the implementation of the requirements of these standards can be provided to users, as necessary.

The GNBS also have international standards from the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), which are very relevant to the sector. These include the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System standard, which focuses on customer satisfaction and continuous improvement. This standard can be applied to improve services to enhance the tourist experience. Additionally, ISO 22000 helps to address the food safety aspects of the sector. The standard provides guidance for the implementation of a Food Safety Management System extending “from the farm to the fork”. This ensures hotels and restaurants are provided with quality produce which are safe and wholesome for tourists and local diners.

The GNBS is capable of providing training and consultancy services to establishments needing to benefit from these internationally recognized standards.

Meanwhile, through the certification of medical laboratories under its Laboratory Certification Programme, the GNBS has also been supporting medical tourism. Under the programme, laboratories are certified to the National Laboratory Standard, which helps to provide accurate and reliable medical testing to locals and visiting tourists. International certification has also been achieved by some medical laboratories, which further enhances that confidence of foreigners seeking to access more affordable healthcare here in Guyana.

Lastly, although the COVID-19 pandemic has presented numerous challenges for the various sectors of our economy, it has created a widespread need for the GNBS calibration services for thermometers used to measure the temperature of persons. The GNBS Industrial Metrology and Testing Services Department conducts the calibration of infrared thermometers that are used at airports, other ports of entry and at accommodation facilities to ascertain the body temperature of travellers and personnel providing related services.

Finally, as we observe Tourism Awareness Month 2020 under the theme “Destination Guyana: Recover, rebuild – Getting ready to bounce back”, the GNBS is committed to identifying more opportunities to offer services to support the tourism sector in its recovery.

