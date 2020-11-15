EPA halts Peter’s Hall chemical storage facility construction amid environmental concerns

Kaieteur News – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has put a halt on the construction of a chemical storage and warehouse facility at Peter’s Hall on the East Bank Demerara after residents there objected to the project citing concerns on the impact it would have on the environment.

In September, the EPA published a notice listing projects that were submitted for environmental authorization. Among those was the construction and operation of a “Chemical Storage and Warehouse Facility and Laydown Yard, A3 & A4, Plantation Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara” being undertaken by Glass Holdings Inc.

Mapped images have shown that the facility would be housed in close proximity to residential housing schemes, including Eccles and Windsor Estate.

On that notice, the EPA had said: “In accordance with Section 11 (2) of the Environmental Protection Act, Cap 20:05, Laws of Guyana, the application for each project listed above, has been screened by the agency to assess its potential environmental impacts and it has been determined that these projects will not significantly affect the environment or human health and therefore are exempt from the requirement for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).”

That did not sit well with residents in those communities and a subsequent report was lodged with the agency leading to the project being brought to a halt.

Head of the EPA, Sharifa Razack, explained to Kaieteur News that GLASS Holdings is now considering an alternative location for the facility. It should be noted too, that GLASS Holdings is also embroiled in the land scandal involving the National Industrial & Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) and People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) member James Bond.

With an investigation ongoing into that incident, it is unclear whether the company will be scrapping the project. Managing Director of GLASS, Glenn Low-A-Chee, when contacted to provide a comment on the matter had stated that a subsequent release would be issued from the company.

To date, no release has been issued.

GLASS Holdings Inc. had stated that they planned to store chemicals such as “Asphaltene Inhibitor, Corrosion Inhibitor, Biocide, Hydrate Inhibitor, Demulsifier, Chlorine Scavenger, Defoamer and Hydrate Inhibitor.”

Those chemicals, it said, would be stored in ISO Tanks constructed from 316 stainless steel meant to hold 5,000 gallons, plastic tanks constructed of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) meant to hold 275 gallons and steel drums constructed from carbon steel – lined meant to hold 55 gallons.

All of the chemicals listed are meant to treat the harmful solids and waste oil produced by Guyana’s expanding oil and gas industry.