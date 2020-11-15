COVID-19: The Disease where keeping it simple became so difficult

By Dr. Zulfikar Bux

Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Vanderbilt Medical Center

Kaieteur News – As I reflect on how we responded as a world and as a country to this pandemic, it pains me to see how we ignored the little things and made mountains out of simple acts. This pandemic has exposed our weaknesses and has shown how primitive we behave in times of real adversity. The evidence is clearer now that the smaller, simpler interventions, have more impact on controlling this pandemic than the complicated paths that we mostly chose.

Simple treatment options that work

The scientific world has never collectively focused their efforts on finding treatments for a disease like we all did during this pandemic. Yet, we did not invent a new wonder drug that can cure this disease. Numerous expensive treatments were tried but never delivered as hoped. What the evidence did show, was the obvious positive impact of cheap, tried and tested medications that we have been using for decades to combat the disease. The following treatment options have become increasingly popular worldwide in reducing deaths and severity of COVID-19 once used early:

• Ivermectin

• Azithromycin/Doxycycline

• Vitamin C and D

• Zinc

• Hydroxychloroquine

I am still baffled why there has not been a collective effort to use these cheap medications early before the disease gets into our body and overwhelms it. Instead, they were debunked in poorly constructed studies for the more expensive and “lucrative options.” These medications are like an airbag, they need to be deployed before the accident to work, not after.

Being outdoors made more sense

It is now obvious that the virus thrives in poorly ventilated and closed spaces. It quickly disperses in open environments where there is free flow of air. I do believe this is one of the reasons why we have not had devastating numbers in Guyana. We are not as modernized and most of our structures and functions still allow us to be exposed to free-flowing air. We should therefore make use of this fact and avoid gathering in closed air-conditioned spaces as much as possible. Please do not use this as an excuse to be outdoors unnecessarily. Risky behaviour will increase your chances of acquiring the virus whether you are indoors or outdoors.

Keeping our distance

The further away we are from an infected person, the less likely we will be exposed to the virus. While most recommend six (6) feet, there is still a small risk at such a distance especially if the infected person sneezes, yells or sings loudly. We should therefore distance as much as possible. This fact was known very early in the pandemic, but it did not prevent gatherings, as we would have hoped. Somehow, in Guyana and around the world, gatherings in times of frustration or during celebrations, occurred regularly and facilitated an environment for the spread of the virus to occur.

Keeping clean and behaving responsibly

Being responsible and keeping clean should be two qualities of any decent human being. This virus has shown that we do not readily possess such qualities even in these modern times. Spitting around, exposing others while we have suspicious symptoms of COVID-19, not wearing a mask, participating in risky gatherings, poor hygiene practices, etc., are all behavioural factors that increase the spread of the virus. We know these facts, but yet, we could not have collectively practiced them to combat the spread of this virus.

This pandemic has shown how weak we are as a species. While a vaccine is coming, we still have to survive until then. Where we go from here and how we fear as a country until there is a cure, depends on each of us. I urge myself and you all to bring the good out and let’s rally together and show this virus that we are better than this; be responsible and keep it simple!