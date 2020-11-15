Corentyne man to face trial over killing of 70-year-old

Kaieteur News – A Corentyne fisherman who killed a 70-year-old pensioner following a misunderstanding was committed to stand trial in the next sitting of the Berbice High Court on a charge of manslaughter.

Parshutam Samsundar called “Sholay,” 42, of Lot 305, No. 72 Village, Corentyne Berbice has been committed to stand trial in the next criminal session of the Berbice High Court following the conclusion of a preliminary inquiry. He is accused of killing Romowd Persaud Tejram called “Prakash” or “Pandit” of No. 73 Village, Corentyne Berbice. The incident occurred on Wednesday 12th December at Skeldon.

Samsundar appeared in the Springlands Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Alex Moore, who ruled that a prima facie case has been made out against him. Senior Counsel, Murselene Bacchus, made submissions at the end of which the accused was committed on the count of manslaughter.

Samsundar, asked if he had anything to say, stated “I’m innocent Sir.” He was placed on $150,000 bail and is required to lodge his travel documents with the Court before he is released from custody.