Wanted bulletin out for local scrap iron shipper Marlon Primo

Kaieteur News – With investigations ongoing into the recent multibillion-dollar Belgian drug bust, police have now issued a wanted bulletin for the local scrap iron shipper, 41-year-old Marlon Primo.
According to the Force, Primo’s last known address was said to be 69 Atlantic Ville, East Coast Demerara and Norton & John Streets, Lodge Housing Scheme, Georgetown.

Person of Interest: Marlon Primo

The police advised that anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Marlon Primo is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers, 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 225-1111, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 225-6940, 911 or the nearest police station.
All information would be treated with the strictest confidence, it said.
Recently, Belgian authorities announced the largest-ever drug bust shipment “in the world,” after finding 11.5 tonnes of cocaine in a scrap metal shipment from Guyana.
The massive load of cocaine left Guyana on September 25 and was opened in Belgium on October 27, with an estimated street value at €900 million.
It was disguised as scrap metal and placed inside a steel container, which was in turn packed into a sea container and loaded into a transatlantic vessel.
According to information received, it was Primo’s company, MA Trading, of Atlantic Ville, East Coast Demerara that shipped the containers to the consignee, Lotraco Recycling BV, The Netherlands.
According to a story in the Brussels Times, counter-narcotics prosecutors said they had tracked the trans-Atlantic journey of the cocaine from Guyana, and seized it upon its arrival at the Port of Antwerp.

 

 

