Tablet for 8-yr-old

Latest update November 14th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 14, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Eight-year-old Tashmini Sewah was yesterday presented with a tablet by President Irfaan Ali, which will be used by her to attend virtual classes.
President Ali presented the youngster with the electronic device after her mother, Shelly Drugan, appealed for assistance at the presidential outreach which was held in Region Six.
After receiving the tablet, Drugan said she was very happy that her daughter would finally be able to attend school after months of inactivity.
